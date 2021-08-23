WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are set to provide an update on Monday afternoon on the province’s COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Dr. Tim Hilderman, medical officer of health, will be speaking at a teleconference at 12:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

On Friday, Manitoba added 44 new cases of COVID-19. This brought the total of active cases to 303 and the number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 58,176.

As of Friday, Manitoba’s five-day test positivity rate was at 2.1 per cent and the death toll was 1,188.

The province has also officially reached a vaccine milestone, with 81.2 per cent of eligible Manitobans receiving at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 75 per cent receiving two doses.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick.