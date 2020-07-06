WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are set to give an update on COVID-19 on Monday after the province has gone five days with no new cases.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, will be speaking at a news conference at the Manitoba Legislative building at 1 p.m. CTV Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

Manitoba has now gone five consecutive days without any new cases of the virus, from Wednesday to Sunday.

As of Friday, there were 16 active cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, with 302 recoveries and seven deaths.

