WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are set to give an update on COVID-19 on Monday afternoon after it reported 56 new cases and one death over the weekend.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Health Minister Cameron Friesen will be speaking at a news conference at 1 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference comes after a weekend where Manitoba saw more than 55 new cases of the virus – 20 on Saturday and 36 on Sunday.

The province also reported another death related to COVID-19, bringing Manitoba’s total to nine. The province said the person who died was a man in his 80s from Portage la Prairie, Man., who had been in intensive care.

To date there has been 697 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

This is a developing story, more details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Touria Izri.