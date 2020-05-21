WINNIPEG -- The Province of Manitoba is set to give an update on COVID-19 on Thursday after announcing it will begin to loosen some restrictions.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, will be holding a news conference at 1 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

On Wednesday the province announced it will be boosting the size limits for group gatherings, starting on Friday, May 22. Gathering sizes will be increased to 25 people for indoor gatherings and 50 people for outdoor gatherings.

Roussin said Manitoba continues to work on the second phase of its reopening plan.

Premier Brian Pallister said on Wednesday plans on Manitoba's second phase of reopening will be revealed on Thursday.

To date, there have been 290 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

This is a developing story, more details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger.