WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is set to give an update on COVID-19 cases on Thursday after announcing its new pandemic response system.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Health Minister Cameron Friesen will be speaking at a news conference at the Manitoba Legislative Building at 1 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference comes one day after the government announced its new pandemic response system, which shows where the cases are appearing in the province and what measures are being taken.

The province said this online tool will provide a more focused look at COVID-19 by region, localized site, or sector.

Also on Wednesday, the province announced it is making masks mandatory for students in Grades 4 to 12 when they go back to school this fall.

Premier Brian Pallister said the province made this decision out of an “abundance of caution” and after listening to the input of thousands of Manitobans.

The Manitoba government also informed the public of possible COVID-19 exposure at the Wigwam Restaurant, located at 132 Wasagaming Drive in Wasagaming, Man.

Roussin said the exposure may have happened on Aug. 13 and 14 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Aug. 15 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Charles Lefebvre, Devon McKendrick, Danton Unger, and Touria Izri.