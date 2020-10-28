WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is set to provide an update on COVID-19 cases in the province on Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, will be speaking at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference comes the day after Manitoba saw its single-day record for COVID-19 cases, with health officials reporting 183 new cases.

The province also announced three deaths linked to outbreaks in Winnipeg, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 to 58.

Manitoba also confirmed the outbreak at Parkview Place care home has reached 117 cases, including 31 staff and 86 residents. There have been 19 deaths linked to this outbreak, the deadliest care home outbreak in Manitoba.

The outbreak at Maples Personal Care Home has now reached 76 cases, including 69 residents and seven staff.

Since March, there have been 4,532 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

This is a developing story, more details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick.