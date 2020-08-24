WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government will be providing an update on COVID-19 on Monday, Aug. 24, following a record-day of 72 cases.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a news conference at 1 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference comes one day after the province announced 72 new cases of COVID-19 – the largest single-day spike the province has seen to date.

Of these 72 new cases, 45 are in the Prairie Mountain Health Region, 16 are in the Southern Health Region, nine are in Winnipeg, one is in the Interlake-Eastern Region, and one is in the Northern Health Region.

Roussin said this is a wake-up call for Manitobans to focus on the fundamentals.

To date, there have been 944 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, with 12 deaths.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Touria Izri.