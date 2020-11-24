WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s top doctor is set to give a COVID-19 update on Tuesday afternoon.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference follows a record spike in cases in Manitoba after the province announced 546 new cases of the disease on Monday.

The majority of these cases, 368 of them, were in the Winnipeg region, with Southern Health accounting for 118 of them.

Manitoba also reported seven more deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the provincial death toll to 236.

The province’s five-day test positivity rate sits at 14 per cent, and 13.8 per cent in Winnipeg.

Since March, there have been a total of 14,087 cases of COVID-19 in the province.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger.