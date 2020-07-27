WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are set to give an update on COVID-19 cases in the province on Monday afternoon.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Health Minister Cameron Friesen will be speaking at a news conference at the Manitoba Legislative Building at 1 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference comes two days after Manitoba entered Phase 4 of its economic reopening.

During this phase, the province has increased visitation at personal and long-term care homes; altered the restrictions on faith-based gatherings; and allowed movie theatres, live theatres and casinos to resume operations.

In recent weeks, Manitoba has also seen a spike in COVID-19 cases following a near-two week period with no new cases. Over the weekend, the province reported 10 new cases of COVID-19.

To date, there have been 394 cases of the virus in Manitoba.

This is a developing story, more details to come.