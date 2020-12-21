WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is set to provide an update on COVID-19 cases across the province on Monday afternoon.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, will be speaking at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference follows a weekend with 467 new cases of the disease in Manitoba – 238 on Saturday and 229 on Sunday.

Over the weekend, the province also reported an additional 22 deaths related to COVID-19, which brings Manitoba’s death toll to 569. One of the deaths includes a man in his 30s from the Winnipeg Health Region.

Manitoba’s current five-day test positivity rate is sitting at 12.2 per cent.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there’s been 22,859 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Mason DePatie.