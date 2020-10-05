WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are set to give an update on the province’s COVID-19 cases on Monday afternoon.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Health Minister Cameron Friesen will be speaking at a news conference at 1 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference follows a weekend with 74 new cases of the disease in the province – 38 on Saturday and 36 on Sunday. The province also reported two more deaths related to COVID-19, bringing Manitoba’s total to 23 deaths.

The Manitoba government announced possible COVID-19 exposures at several Manitoba businesses, as well as an Air Canada flight. These potential exposures took place at:

Hooters Restaurant on St. Matthews Avenue on Sept. 24 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.;

Bourbon Street Billiards on Vaughan Street on Sept. 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.;

Earls Polo Park on Sept. 25 from 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.;

Montana’s Polo Park on Sept. 25 from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.;

Crspy Bnch on Sargent Avenue on Sept. 26 from 11 a.m. to noon; and

Air Canada flight 296 from Vancouver to Winnipeg on Sept. 27. The affected rows are 27 to 31.

Since March, there have been 2,140 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Mason DePatie.