WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is set to give an update on COVID-19 cases on Monday afternoon after it declared an outbreak at a health centre in Brandon, Man.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Health Minister Cameron Friesen will be speaking at a news conference at 1 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream this event.

This news conference comes one day after the province declared an outbreak at the Brandon Regional Health Centre.

The province said it’s listing the second floor of the health centre’s Assiniboine building as critical (red) on the Pandemic Response System. According to health officials, three cases in the Prairie Mountain Health Region are linked to a unit on this floor.

This is the third outbreak the province has declared in the Prairie Mountain Health Region.

Over the weekend, Manitoba announced 90 new cases of COVID-19 in the province, bringing the total number to 1,186.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Mason DePatie.