WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is set to give an update on COVID-19 on Thursday, as case numbers in the province continue to rise.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a news conference at 1 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This announcement comes the day after the province revealed that staff members at two Winnipeg care homes – the Fred Douglas Lodge and the Beacon Hill Lodge Long Term Care Home – have tested positive for COVID-19.

Though the risk is considered to be low in both of these situations, the facilities have initiated outbreak protocols.

The province also announced possible exposures at two restaurants near Riding Mountain National Park – Canoe Taphouse and the Buffalo Bar and Ten Restaurant.

The possible exposures at Canoe Taphouse took place on Aug. 21 from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Aug. 22 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; and Aug. 23 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The potential exposures at the Buffalo Bar and Ten Restaurant occurred on Aug. 21 from 9 p.m. to midnight and Aug. 22 from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Thursday is the day new restrictions on travel to northern Manitoba take effect, limiting Manitobans from travelling north of the 53rd parallel.

The changes were put in place due to the increase in COVID-19 case numbers in southern Manitoba.

Since March, there have been 1,244 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba and 14 deaths.

This is a developing story, more details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Charles Lefebvre.