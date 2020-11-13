WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is set to give an update on COVID-19 cases on Friday afternoon.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, will be speaking at a news conference at the Manitoba Legislative Building at 12:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference follows two consecutive days in which Manitoba reported nine deaths related to COVID-19, which is a record number of deaths per day for the province.

Thursday also marked the start of Code Red restrictions for all of Manitoba.

Under these new restrictions, all non-essential and personal service businesses had to close, and travel to Northern Manitoba is restricted.

Roussin urged Manitobans not to socialize with anyone outside of their household, regardless of whether public health orders say gatherings are limited to five people.

“Let's just be absolutely clear that the message from public health is to stay home, leave for essential reasons only, only socialize with those inside your household,” Roussin said.

“It is unfortunate that there’s been some confusion regarding these orders because the message has and continues to be clear – the message is stay home, the message is, do not socialize outside your household.”

Since the start of the pandemic, Manitoba has seen 9,782 cases of COVID-19, as well as 132 deaths.

The five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate for Manitoba is 11 per cent, and 11.4 per cent in Winnipeg.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick and Danton Unger.