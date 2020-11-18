WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is set to provide an update on COVID-19 cases in the province on Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, will be speaking at a news conference at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference comes one day after the province reported the youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Manitoba. Health officials said she was a woman in her 30s with underlying health conditions from the Interlake-Eastern Region.

The province also announced six other deaths on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 179.

Ahead of Black Friday on Nov, 27, Roussin urged Manitobans not to take part in the sales.

“I think I want to be really clear here; with the numbers, this is irresponsible,” he said.

“We can’t accept this. We’re in code red in Winnipeg right now, we have people dying every day, we have our health-care workers telling us that they’re reaching their limits. This isn’t the time for having a large, in-person sale for non-essential goods or services.”

Since the start of the pandemic, Manitoba has recorded 11,608 cases of the disease. The five-day test positivity rate is sitting at 13.6 per cent.

