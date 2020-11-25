WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are set to give an update on the province’s COVID-19 cases on Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, will be speaking at a news conference at the Manitoba Legislative Building at 12:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference comes as cases and deaths continue to surge around the province.

On Tuesday, the province announced 476 new cases of the disease, as well as 12 more deaths. Many of these deaths are linked to outbreaks at hospitals and care homes.

The province’s five-day test positivity rate is at 14.2 per cent, with Winnipeg’s sitting at 13.9 per cent.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 14,558 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger.