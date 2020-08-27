WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is set to make an announcement on COVID-19 on Thursday as case numbers continue to rise in the province.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Health Minister Cameron Friesen will be speaking at a news conference at 1 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

On Wednesday, the province announced it has identified another 25 cases in Manitoba, one of which is linked to an outbreak at Bethesda Place care home in Steinbach, Man. The province said there are currently eight cases linked to this care home.

The province is also informing the public about possible COVID-19 exposure at three locations in western Manitoba.

The first potential exposure was at a GoodLife Fitness in Brandon, Man., the second was also in Brandon at the Coffee Culture Café and Eatery, and the third was in Wasagaming, Man., at the Foxtail Café.

Since March, there have been 1,043 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, with 13 deaths.

This is a developing story, more details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger and Touria Izri.