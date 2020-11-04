WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are set to provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 cases on Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, will be speaking at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference comes as the number of Manitobans who have died from COVID-19 continues to climb. On Tuesday, the province reported five new deaths, including a woman in her 60s; a woman in her 80s; two men in their 80s; and a man in his 90s.

This marks the 14th consecutive day Manitoba has reported deaths related to COVID-19, and brings the province’s death toll to 85.

On Tuesday, the provincial government also announced that it is going to start rapid testing for COVID-19.

Manitoba said it has received 13 rapid test devices, with enough supply for more than 4,000 tests.

The devices will be brought to remote areas such as Swan River, The Pas, Churchill, Thompson, Lynn Lake, Gillam and Flin Flon, as this is where delays could affect access to traditional testing.

Two devices will go to St. Boniface Hospital to help get a handle on the current outbreak, and another device will be used by officials to determine how best to use the tests.

The province is shipping out the units this week and testing will start once healthcare receive training.

Since the start of the pandemic, there has been 6,377 cases of the disease in Manitoba.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger and Devon McKendrick.