WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is set to provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 cases on Friday afternoon.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, will be speaking at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference comes the same day that the province’s new enhanced public health orders take effect. The restrictions, which were announced on Thursday, are aimed at limiting social contacts and stopping the in-person sale of non-essential items.

Roussin said that even though all of Manitoba went under Code Red restrictions last week, some people were not adhering to these rules, which left the province with “no choice but to announce further measures to protect Manitobans to limit the spread of this virus."

On Thursday, the province also announced eight more deaths related to COVID-19, all of which were linked to outbreaks at personal care homes and assisted living facilities. The eight deaths bring Manitoba’s death toll to 198.

Since the start of the pandemic, Manitoba has reported 12,482 cases of COVID-19. The current five-day test positivity in Manitoba sits at 14 per cent, while it’s 13.7 per cent in Winnipeg.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Charles Lefebvre and Danton Unger.