Advertisement
Manitoba to give COVID-19 update as province moves to daily briefings
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba chief public health officer, speaks during the province's COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg Saturday, March 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is set to give an update on COVID-19 cases in the province on Monday afternoon.
Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, will be speaking at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event,
On Monday, the province announced it will be moving to daily in-person COVID-19 briefings, every Monday to Friday. Though the days these briefings took place has changed throughout the pandemic, most recently they were held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
This news conference follows a weekend with 733 new cases of the disease in Manitoba – 239 on Saturday and 494 on Sunday.
The province also reported 25 more deaths, brings the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Manitoba to 162.
Manitoba’s five-day test positivity rate now sits 12.4 per cent, with Winnipeg’s at 13.1 per cent.
Since March, there have been 10,947 cases of COVID-19 in the province.
This is a developing story. More details to come.
- With files from CTV’s Mason DePatie.