WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is set to give an update on COVID-19 cases in the province on Monday afternoon.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, will be speaking at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event,

On Monday, the province announced it will be moving to daily in-person COVID-19 briefings, every Monday to Friday. Though the days these briefings took place has changed throughout the pandemic, most recently they were held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

This news conference follows a weekend with 733 new cases of the disease in Manitoba – 239 on Saturday and 494 on Sunday.

The province also reported 25 more deaths, brings the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Manitoba to 162.

Manitoba’s five-day test positivity rate now sits 12.4 per cent, with Winnipeg’s at 13.1 per cent.

Since March, there have been 10,947 cases of COVID-19 in the province.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Mason DePatie.