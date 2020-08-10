WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are set to provide a COVID-19 update on Monday afternoon as the province reached 182 active cases.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Cameron Friesen, health minister, will be speaking at a news conference at 1 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

On Sunday, Manitoba announced 35 new cases of the virus in the province, bringing the total number of cases since March to 542 and the test positivity rate to 1.45 per cent.

Of these new cases, 20 are in the Prairie Mountain Health Region, 10 are in the Southern Health Region, four are in the Winnipeg Health Region, and one is in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region.

Roussin noted seven of these 35 cases are related to a business in Brandon, Man., and most are connected to known clusters. He added there is currently no evidence of workplace transmission, but the case investigations are ongoing.

- With files from CTV’s Mason DePatie.