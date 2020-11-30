WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are set to give an update on the province’s COVID-19 cases on Monday afternoon.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, will be speaking at a news conference at the Manitoba Legislative Building at 12:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference comes as a total of 852 new cases were announced over the weekend.

During the same period, the province recorded a total of 21 new deaths, all but one of which were linked to outbreaks at senior care facilities.

The province currently has 9,172 active cases, and 7,010 people have recovered from the virus.

The provincial five-day test positivity rate dropped nearly a full per cent from Saturday, which currently sits at 13.3 per cent.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 16.483 cases of COVID-19 reported in Manitoba.

- With files from CTV’s Mason DePatie.