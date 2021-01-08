WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s top doctor is set to provide an update on COVID-19 cases in the province on Friday afternoon.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a news conference at the Manitoba Legislative Building at 12:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference comes just before the province’s Code Red restrictions are set to expire.

The rules, which have closed down non-essential businesses and mandated residents to keep close contact to just their households, expires tonight at midnight.

Public health officials, however, have not provided any details on what the new restriction may look like or if the current rules will be extended.

On Thursday, the province announced 208 new cases of COVID-19, and an active total of 4,506 cases.

Health officials also announced 12 new deaths, bringing Manitoba’s death toll to 717.

Since March, there have been 25,742 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba. The province’s five-day test positivity rate sits at 9.9 per cent.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger, Devon McKendrick, Charles Lefebvre and Jeff Keele.