WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are scheduled to provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 cases on Thursday afternoon.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, will be speaking at a teleconference at 2 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will stream the call on our website.

This teleconference comes after Manitoba’s second straight day with a COVID-19 case count below 100.

On Wednesday, the province reported 95 new cases of the disease. This brings Manitoba’s total number of active cases to 3,456, while 24,727 people have recovered.

The province’s five-day test positivity rate is at 9.6 per cent, with Winnipeg’s sitting at 6.1 per cent.

Health officials also announced four more deaths linked to COVID-19, bringing Manitoba’s death toll to 813.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 28,996 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick.