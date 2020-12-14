WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are set to provide an update on COVID-19 cases in the province on Monday afternoon.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, will be speaking at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference follows a weekend with 633 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba – 360 on Saturday and 273 on Sunday. This brings the number of active cases in the province to 5,728, with 14,805 recoveries.

Manitoba’s current five-day test positivity rate sits at 13.5 per cent.

Over the weekend the province also announced 26 more deaths related to the disease, bringing Manitoba’s death toll to 490.

Since March, there have been 21,023 cases of the disease in Manitoba.

This news conference also comes the day after the first shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Canada. Manitoba is planning to have an immunization clinic up and running by Wednesday.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Mason DePatie, Rachel CrowSpreadingWings and The Canadian Press.