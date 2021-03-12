WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s top doctor is set to provide an update on Friday afternoon regarding the province’s COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This event comes exactly one year since Manitoba announced its first-ever presumptive positive case of COVID-19.

Now, a year later, there are 1,204 active cases of the disease in Manitoba, which has a five-day test positivity rate of 3.7 per cent.

Health officials announced three more deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing Manitoba’s death toll to 911.

Manitoba is also warning the public about possible exposures to a COVID-19 in variant in Winnipeg, which happened at a number of locations between March 5 and 6.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 32,509 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick.