Manitoba to give COVID-19, vaccine update

Manitoba health officials are set to give an update on Wednesday afternoon regarding COVID-19 and vaccines in the province.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of Manitoba’s Vaccine Implementation Task Force will be speaking at a virtual news conference at 12:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference comes the day after Manitoba began to loosen its public health orders.

As of Tuesday, the province moved to yellow, or the caution level, on the pandemic response system. It also eliminated capacity limits at restaurants, entertainment venues and gatherings at private residences. A full list of the latest health orders can be found online.

Manitoba also reported a drop in the number of COVID-19 patients in the hospitals and intensive care units.

As of Tuesday, there were 614 Manitobans hospitalized with COVID-19, and 38 people with COVID-19 in the ICU.

There are currently 15,327 active COVID-19 cases in the province, and 127,394 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Manitoba’s death toll sits at 1,637.

As for vaccination rates, 86 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received one dose of the vaccine, 81.2 per cent have received two doses, and 42.8 per cent are triple vaccinated.