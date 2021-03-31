WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are set to provide an update on Wednesday afternoon on the province’s vaccine rollout amid concerns and unanswered questions regarding the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead for Manitoba’s Vaccine Implementation Task Force, and Johanu Botha, co-lead of the task force, will be speaking at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

On Monday, the province announced it’s halting AstraZeneca vaccinations for people under the age of 55 due to side effects seen in cases in Europe, which include rare, but dangerous blood clots.

Reimer said the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks for those older than 55. She noted these blood clots affect about one in 100,000 to one in a million people, noting the symptoms mirror those of a heart attack or stroke.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Manitoba has received 248,180 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, 178,281 of which have been administered.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Simon Stones.