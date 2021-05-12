WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are set to give an update on the province’s COVID-19 vaccine campaign on Wednesday morning.

Johanu Botha, co-lead of Manitoba’s Vaccine Implementation Task Force, will be speaking to the media at a technical briefing at 10 a.m. CTV News Winnipeg will provide updates on this event.

Botha and Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of the task force, will be speaking at a news conference at the Manitoba Legislative Building at 12:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

On Tuesday, Manitoba expanded vaccine eligibility to all people 24 years of age and older.

Then, Premier Brian Pallister announced the province would lower the age eligibility again on Wednesday, opening it up to anyone 18 years of age and older. This means all adults will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Last week, the vaccine task force said the province plans to have children aged 12 to 15 be able to book appointments to get the Pfizer vaccine by May 21. Currently, Pfizer is the only COVID-19 vaccine approved for people this age in Canada.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Manitoba has received 693,960 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, 576,024 of which have been administered.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Charles Lefebvre.