WINNIPEG -- Health officials in Manitoba will provide the final COVID-19 update of 2020 Thursday afternoon.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, the acting deputy chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, the chief nursing officer with Shared Health, will take part in a teleconference at 12:30 p.m.

The teleconference is the final update on COVID-19 for 2020. Due to the New Year’s Day holiday, the province will not be releasing an update on COVID-19 cases on Friday. A bulletin about cases and hospitalizations will be released on Saturday and Sunday, with the first media availability for health officials coming Monday, Jan. 4.

The news conference comes one day after Manitoba reported two deaths from COVID-19 and 130 new cases. There have been 24,513 cases since early March.

Premier Brian Pallister also announced the province will not hold back the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, saying they’re confident in the current supply chain of vaccines.

Manitoba has administered 2,900 COVID-19 vaccine doses to health-care workers as of Wednesday.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

-With files from CTV’s Danton Unger and Devon McKendrick.