WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials will be giving an update on COVID-19 after active cases in the province dipped below 100.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, will be holding a news conference at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will be live streaming the event.

On Tuesday, Premier Brian Pallister announced the Workers Compensation Board is returning a $37-million surplus to provide financial aid for Manitoba employers.

The province also said it’s taking further steps to protect healthcare workers, including creating guidelines for personal protective equipment and categorizing healthcare facilities into zones based on risk.

To date there have been a total of 255 COVID-19 cases in Manitoba, with 150 recoveries and 99 active cases.

This is a developing story, more details to come.