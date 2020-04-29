WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials will be giving an update on COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, will be holding a news conference at 1 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will be live streaming the event.

THE LATEST ANNOUNCEMENTS

On Wednesday, Premier Brian Pallister is expected to announce the province’s reopening plans for non-essential businesses.

This comes after the province expanded its testing criteria, with the aim of conducting 3,000 tests per day by the end of the summer.

To date, there have been 272 cases of the virus in Manitoba. There are currently 57 active cases and 209 recoveries.

This is a developing story, more details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Charles Lefebvre.