WINNIPEG -- The Province of Manitoba will be providing an update on COVID-19 cases on Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, will be speaking at a news conference at 1 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV Winnipeg will be live streaming the event.

On Tuesday, Premier Brian Pallister announced the province is investing $10 million in Green Team Projects to help create thousands of jobs for Manitoba’s youth.

The province also announced a COVID-19 cluster at a Manitoba workplace has continued to grow, bringing the total linked to Paul’s Hauling to 11.

To date, there have been 290 cases of the virus in Manitoba.

This is a developing story, more details to come.