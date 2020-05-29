WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials will be providing an update Friday afternoon on the province’s COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, will be speaking at a news conference at the Manitoba Legislative Building at 1 p.m. CTV Winnipeg will live stream the event.

On Thursday, the premier announced the province is expanding its Summer Student Recovery Jobs Program through the creation of a tool that matches students with employment opportunities.

Student Jobs MB is a free, online resource that allows students to apply to a number of positions in the private sector, government and at non-profit organizations.

Earlier this week the province also announced that Phase Two of Manitoba’s reopening plan will begin on Monday, June 1.

To date, there have been 294 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

This is a developing story, more details to come.