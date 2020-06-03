WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are set to give an update on Wednesday afternoon on the province’s COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, will be holding a news conference at 1 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

On Tuesday, Premier Brian Pallister announced the province will be distributing $120 million to Manitoba’s front-line workers, including nurses, paramedics, and social workers.

He said this could help about 100,000 people, and is guessing they will get around $1,000 each, though he couldn't say for sure.

Eligible Manitobans can submit an online application for the payment starting today.

To date, there have been 297 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

Two new cases were announced on Tuesday.

The province said both new cases were males in their 40s in the Southern Health Region.

This is a developing story, more details to come.