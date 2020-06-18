WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are set to give an update on Thursday afternoon regarding COVID-19 cases in the province.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, will be speaking at a news conference at 1 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference comes one day after Premier Brian Pallister released the finalized plan for Phase Three of the province’s reopening, which begins on June 21. During the third phase, Manitoba is increasing group size limits, easing some travel restrictions and removing restaurant capacity limits.

Manitoba is also allowing non-smoking sites with VLT lounges, bingo halls, billiard rooms and indoor amusement centres to reopen, though casinos aren’t opening as part of Phase Three.

To date, there have been 306 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, with seven deaths, 293 recoveries and six active cases.

This is a developing story, more details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger