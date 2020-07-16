WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is set to give an update on Thursday afternoon regarding the province’s COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a news conference at 1 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

Manitoba went 13 days without any new cases of the COVID-19 virus, a streak that was broken on Tuesday when the province reported five new cases.

On Wednesday, the province said Manitoba’s five-day test positivity rate is 0.16 per cent.

To date, there have been 330 cases of the virus in Manitoba, as well as seven deaths.

This is a developing story, more details to come.