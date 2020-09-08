WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is set to provide an update on Tuesday afternoon regarding the province’s COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Health Minister Cameron Friesen will be speaking at a news conference at the Manitoba Legislative Building at 1 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

Over the Labour Day long weekend, the Manitoba government reported 65 new cases of COVID-19. As of Monday, the province’s test positivity rate was 1.3 per cent.

On Sunday, the province also announced a COVID-19 case at another long-term care home in Winnipeg.

According to the Manitoba government, a resident at an assisted-living facility next to the Donwood Manor personal care home tested positive for COVID-19.

Donwood Manor is now listed as restricted (orange) on Manitoba’s pandemic response system.

This is the fourth personal care home in Winnipeg now under increased restrictions. The other three are Concordia Place, Fred Douglas Lodge, and Beacon Hill Lodge.

To date, there have 1,338 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, as well as 16 deaths.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Mason DePatie.