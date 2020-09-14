WINNIPEG -- The province is making an announcement regarding COVID-19 cases in the province on Monday, just over six months after it arrived in Manitoba.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Health Minister Cameron Friesen will be speaking at a news conference at 1 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news comes the day after public health officials announced possible COVID-19 exposures at two Winnipeg schools – Daniel McIntyre Collegiate Institute and John Pritchard School.

The province noted there are no close contacts associated with these cases, and the risk of transmission is low.

Since March, there have been 1,428 cases of the disease in Manitoba, as well as 16 deaths. As of Sunday, the test positivity rate sits at 1.1 per cent.

This is a developing story, more details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Mason DePatie.