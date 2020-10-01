WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are set to provide an update on Thursday afternoon regarding the province’s COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Health, Seniors and Active Living Minister Cameron Friesen will be speaking at a news conference at 1 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

On Wednesday, the province reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, bringing the total to 1,993 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The province also declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Calvary Place Personal Care Home in Winnipeg, with the facility being upgraded to the critical level in the province’s pandemic response system.

On Monday, Code Orange restrictions came into effect in the Winnipeg Metropolitan Area. This means masks are mandatory in all indoor public spaces and group gatherings are limited to 10 people both indoors and outdoors.

This is a developing story, more details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger.