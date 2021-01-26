WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is set to provide an update on Tuesday afternoon regarding the province’s COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a teleconference at 12:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will stream the call on our website.

On Monday, health officials announced 113 new cases of COVID-19 in the province. Currently, there are 3,542 active cases of the disease in Manitoba, as well as 24,464 people who have recovered from COVID-19.

Manitoba’s current five-day test positivity rate is 10.8 per cent, with Winnipeg’s sitting at 6.8 per cent.

The province also announced five more deaths related to COVID-19, bringing Manitoba’s death toll to 804.

Since March, there have been 28,810 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick.