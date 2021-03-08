WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is scheduled to provide an update on Monday afternoon regarding the province’s COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference follows a weekend with 127 new cases of the disease – 71 on Saturday and 56 on Sunday. This brings the total number of active cases in Manitoba to 1,130 and the five-day test positivity rate to 3.3 per cent.

The province also reported three additional deaths related to COVID-19, including a woman in her 20s from the Winnipeg Health Region. This brings Manitoba’s death toll to 907.

This past weekend also marked the first under Manitoba’s latest phase of relaxed restrictions, which saw changes to capacity limits at a number of businesses and new rules surrounding household gatherings.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 32,225 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

This is a developing story. More details to come.