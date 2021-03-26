WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is set to provide an update on Friday afternoon on the province’s COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This event comes the same day as the province’s latest round of relaxed public health restrictions take effect. The changes include increasing gathering limits at outdoor public places, wedding and funerals, and easing some restrictions at drive-in events.

On Thursday, Manitoba announced 111 new cases of the disease. This brings the total number of active COVID-19 cases in Manitoba to 1,109 and the five-day test positivity rate to 4.3 per cent.

Health officials also announced one additional death related to COVID-19. This keeps Manitoba’s death toll at 929, because one death the province reported earlier was removed due to a data correction.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 33,696 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

This is a developing story. More details to come.