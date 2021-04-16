WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is set to give an update on the province’s COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference comes after Manitoba’s health minister announced there would be some expansions made to vaccine eligibility in the province.

Health Minister Heather Stefanson said the province would be expanding eligibility to include frontline responders, as well as people 18 years of age and older in specific COVID-19 hotspots. Certain public-facing roles in these geographical areas will also be included in the expansion.

More details on this expansion are expected on Wednesday, April 21.

On Thursday, health officials also announced the first case of the P1 variant of concern in Manitoba.

Provincial data shows there were 87 new cases of variants of concern identified in Manitoba as of Thursday, including this P1 variant case. This brings the total number of variant of concern cases in the province to 647, with 288 active cases and 357 recoveries.

Health officials also announced 153 COVID-19 cases in Manitoba on Thursday. This brings the total number of active cases in the province to 1,528 and the five-day test positivity rate to 5.3 per cent.

Manitoba announced one additional death on Thursday, bringing Manitoba’s death toll to 955.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 35,688 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger.