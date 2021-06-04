WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is set to give an update on Friday afternoon regarding the province’s COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, deputy chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

On Thursday, Manitoba announced 360 new cases of the virus. However, five cases were removed due to a data correction, which brings the total number of active cases to 4,179.

Manitoba’s five-day test positivity rate is 11.5 per cent, while Winnipeg’s is sitting at 13.2 per cent.

Health officials also announced five new deaths in people with COVID-19. This brings Manitoba’s death toll to 1,067.

Manitoba has had a total of 11,783 variant of concern cases, 2,571 of which are active. A total of 79 deaths have been linked to variants.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 51,935 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick.