Manitoba to give update on COVID-19 cases
Dr. Jazz Atwal, the acting deputy chief provincial public health officer for Manitoba, answers a question at a COVID-19 briefing on Dec. 16, 2020. (CTV News Photo Glenn Pismenny)
WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is set to give an update on Friday afternoon regarding the province’s COVID-19 cases.
Dr. Jazz Atwal, deputy chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.
On Thursday, Manitoba announced 360 new cases of the virus. However, five cases were removed due to a data correction, which brings the total number of active cases to 4,179.
Manitoba’s five-day test positivity rate is 11.5 per cent, while Winnipeg’s is sitting at 13.2 per cent.
Health officials also announced five new deaths in people with COVID-19. This brings Manitoba’s death toll to 1,067.
Manitoba has had a total of 11,783 variant of concern cases, 2,571 of which are active. A total of 79 deaths have been linked to variants.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 51,935 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.
This is a developing story. More details to come.
- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick.