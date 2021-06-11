WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is set to give an update on Friday afternoon on the province’s COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, deputy chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

On Thursday, Manitoba reported 251 new cases of COVID-19. However, four cases were removed due to a data correction, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 3,600.

The province’s five-day test positivity rate is 11.1 per cent, while Winnipeg’s is 11.6 per cent.

Health officials also reported an additional six deaths in people with COVID-19, four of which were linked to variants of concern. This brings Manitoba’s death toll to 1,087.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 53,650 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

This is a developing story. More details to come.