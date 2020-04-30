WINNIPEG -- The Province of Manitoba will be giving an update on COVID-19 cases and measures on Thursday afternoon.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer will be holding a news conference at 1 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will be live streaming the event.

THE LATEST UPDATES

On Wednesday, Premier Brian Pallister announced the province’s plan to reopen non-essential businesses, with phase one beginning on May 4. During this phase, businesses such as retail stores and hair salons will be able to operate, but under strict guidelines and conditions.

Provincial health officials also released COVID-19 modelling for Manitoba, which shows the data supports the easing of public health restrictions.

To date, there have been 273 cases of the virus in the province.

This is a developing story, more details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick