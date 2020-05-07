WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are scheduled to provide an update on COVID-19 cases in the province on Thursday afternoon.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, will be speaking at a news conference at 1 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will be live streaming the event.

THE LATEST UPDATES IN MANITOBA

Manitoba health officials are investigating a COVID-19 cluster that has been linked to Paul’s Hauling, a trucking terminal in Manitoba.

The province, which did not confirm the name of the workplace, said seven cases of the virus have been linked to the company.

On Thursday, Premier Brian Pallister’s office said he will donate to charity his seniors’ cheque the government is awarding to everyone 65 and over. Earlier this week, Pallister announced the province is investing $45 million to lessen the financial burden for seniors that has been caused by the pandemic.

To date, there have been 284 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba

This is a developing story, more details to come.