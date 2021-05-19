WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is set to give an update on Wednesday regarding the province’s COVID-19 vaccine campaign.

Johanu Botha, operations, logistics and planning lead for Manitoba’s Vaccine Implementation Task Force, will be speaking to the media at a technical briefing at 10 a.m. CTV News Winnipeg will provide updates on this event.

Then at 12:30 p.m., Botha and Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of the task force, will be speaking at a news conference at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

Last week, Manitoba opened up vaccine eligibility to all Manitobans aged 12 to 17. At this point, youth are only approved to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

The province also previously announced that booking for second doses will begin on May 22 for those who have certain priority conditions. These conditions include Down syndrome, human immunodeficiency virus and severe heart failure. A full list of the priority conditions can be found online.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Manitoba has received 767,670 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, 666,748 of which have been administered.

This is a developing story. More details to come.