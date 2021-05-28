WINNIPEG -- Manitoba is scheduled to give an update on Friday afternoon regarding its COVID-19 vaccine campaign.

Johanu Botha, operations, planning and logistics lead for Manitoba’s Vaccine Implementation Task Force, will be speaking at a teleconference at 10 a.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference comes as the province has continued to expand eligibility for second-dose appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine.

To date, the Manitoba government has made the following groups eligible to book their second-dose appointments:

Anyone who received their first dose on or before March 29;

All Indigenous people aged 12 years of age and older; and

People with certain priority health conditions. A full list of these conditions can be found online.

Manitobans are required to get the same type of vaccine for their second dose as they did for their first.

In order to book their second-dose appointment, Manitobans must have received the Pfizer vaccine 21 days before their second-dose appointment date or the Moderna vaccine 28 days before their second-dose appointment.

According to provincial data, Manitoba has received 952,690 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, 793,748 of which have been administered.

This is a developing story. More details to come.